Stranger Things' Eleven headed to Fortnite OG

Fortnite has gone back to basics today with the long-awaited return of its original, classic Fortnite island map - albeit for a limited time only.

Still, that hasn't stopped the game's celebrity crossovers continuing - and next up is Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven from Stranger Things, who is set to debut in Fortnite's item shop in the coming days.

Already, images of Eleven's character skin and assorted items are floating around the internet, allowing you to take a look at what you'll be forking out for next.

A look at gameplay from the new (old) Fortnite OG.

Eleven comes with a couple of looks from across the hit Netflix series' development. There's also an emote where you can levitate waffles, because of course.

Eleven InGame ‼️ #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/8KVCaSZLKi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 3, 2023

Fortnite rebooted itself today through time travel shenanigans, sending the game back in time to mid-way through Chapter 1 - AKA the game's original battle royale Island. That means you can now revisit Tilted Towers and Dusty Divot, just as they were back in the day.

Future weeks will see the Island shift forward in time, with the game's infamous Kevin the Cube set to re-appear. December will reportedly bring this throwback season to a close, meanwhile, with a brand new Island-destroying black hole event.