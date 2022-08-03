Sonic Triple Trouble gets fan-made 16-bit makeover

A dedicated Sonic fan has taken the Sega Game Gear's Triple Trouble release and given it a 16-bit reimagining.

"What if Sonic Triple Trouble had been originally released on the Sega Genesis / MegaDrive, after Sonic 3 and Knuckles," asked fan game developer Noah Copeland. Well, Copeland not only asked this question, but they also answered it.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Origins - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

After releasing a demo for their creation several years ago, yesterday saw Copeland's passion project fully realised (thanks, The Deleter).

This fan-made game not only features all levels from Sega's original title with their new 16-bit look, but also "new stage layouts, enemies and gimmicks". Players will also be able to switch between Sonic and Tails "in real time" with this new release.

You can see a recent teaser for this fan-made project below (please note, this video comes with a seizure warning due to flashing images).

Sonic Triple Trouble 16-bit by Noah Copeland.

Sonic Triple Trouble 16-bit is available now for free on Windows, with Copeland saying the game will be coming to Android "soon". You can check out the game's official page over on Gamejolt.

Elsewhere in the news, Sega is now selling Sonic loungewear to get you ready to quill out during the cooler months.

Meanwhile, another, official, Sonic game is coming soon. Sonic Frontiers, a brand new open zone adventure, is due later this year across multiple platforms.