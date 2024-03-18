Sci-fi puzzle adventure Planet of Lana gets Switch, PlayStation release date
Rage against the machines.
Planet of Lana will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles next month.
The cinematic sci-fi puzzler - which is in part inspired by the likes of Inside and Limbo - was first announced to be coming to additional platforms during Nintendo's Indie World showcase last November, although at this time the team only gave a loose spring release window.
Now, writing on social media platform X, developer Wishfully confirmed Planet of Lana will launch across Switch and PlayStation on 16th April. "Get ready to explore a breathtaking world with your loyal companion Mui as you navigate stunning landscapes, solve puzzles and overcome mysterious dangers," it said.
On its initial launch across PC and Xbox, our Donlan called Planet of Lana a "beautifully crafted side-scroller with a restless puzzle imagination", awarding it four out of five stars.
"As I played, I never once forgot that I was playing a very skillfully crafted videogame - a masterpiece of the original meaning. But also: that scamper between the huge legs of stalking monsters. A cave where I encountered an ancient puzzle that was also - whisper it - a kind of musical instrument! A grotto where a beast loomed in the murk ahead, eyes glowing. In moments like this, sheer craft becomes something else, I think. It becomes a memory that will stay with me. The sense of having been in a special place that will pop up years from now when I least expect it," he wrote in Eurogamer's Planet of Lana review.
You can check out a trailer for Planet of Lana in the video above.