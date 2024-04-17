Sayonara Wild Hearts studio's Lorelei and the Laser Eyes out in May

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - the atmospheric new puzzle adventure from Simogo, perhaps best known as the extraordinarily talented team behind 2019's glorious Sayonara Wild Hearts - finally has a release date and is launching for Switch and Steam on 16th May.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, if you're unfamiliar, delivers a baroque blend of surreal mystery thriller and puzzle adventure - faintly bringing to mind the studio's iOS classic Device 6 - that's follows a woman's search for answers, deep in a strange manor house.

As Simogo explained to Eurogamer last year, Lorelei features non-linear, third-person exploration built around 150 puzzles - many unfolding differently each playthrough - with players also able to interact with characters and tinkerable objects, from locks and cameras to computers and books, on their quest for truth. Oh, and there'll be a "lot of reading" too.

"There's quite a big variety of puzzles," game director Simon Flesser told Eurogamer at the time, "and for many we have designed them in a way that makes them scrambled or randomised for your playthrough. We want to invite players to talk to each other about how to solve puzzles, instead of just going online and finding the answer."

Given Simogo's stellar back catalogue - which also includes haunting folklore horror Year Walk and wonderful rhythmic puzzler Beat Sneak Bandit - Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is already high on our most-wanted list, and the wait is finally over come its Steam and Switch arrival on 16th May.