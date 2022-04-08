Save £400 on this MSI Katana gaming laptop with an RTX 3070

We've seen some deals on gaming laptops with the RTX 3060 and the budget-oriented RTX 3050. However, the RTX 3070 has seemed pretty elusive.

This is why we're welcoming a deal on this MSI Katana G66 gaming laptop, with an RTX 3070, available from Amazon for £999.99. This is nearly a £400 saving off the RRP.

MSI are one of the more trusted gaming hardware manufacturers. This laptop has an 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, which has eight cores and can turbo up to 4.6Ghz. And the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is one of the higher-end GPUs you can buy today, whether it's a laptop or desktop.

This combination means you'll be able to play the latest games at high detail settings without having to compromise on performance. However, the display is a 1080p IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This means if you want to play your games with faster performance, the screen will be able to keep up and you'll be able to see more of the action with the least amount of tearing possible.

There's also 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty to get you started once you load up your Steam and Epic Store credentials. There's also WiFi 6 and a whole roster of ports: multiple USB-A ports for accessories and hard drives, USB-C, HDMI and also a LAN port so you can get stable, wired internet connections. MSI also touts the cooling technology of the Katana, ensuring the components stay cool so you can game for longer periods.

If you want to save some money, check out this model with an RTX 3060. It's £100 less but has the same RAM, storage and display, so you won't be making too many sacrifices.

