Save £100 on this massive Lenovo ultrawide monitor from Currys

Ultrawide monitors over the last few years have come down in price, but gone up in size by the looks of things, as this Currys deal on the Lenovo Legion R45w-30. It's one of the most recent releases from the manufacturer, and offers an impressive set of specs, especially with this £699 price in mind.

A A 44.5-inch screen provides an insane amount of screen real estate for you to play with, and you'll just have to ensure you've got enough space to house this monitor before you pull the trigger. It just about fitted on my desk when I had one in for testing last year! It's going to be an excellent choice in making titles a lot more immersive, or for replacing a triple monitor setup, if you want something a little more unified. A 5120x1440 resolution should also offer some solid detail, while a 165Hz refresh rate provides smooth output. You also get an insanely wide 32:9 aspect ratio, which will be ideal for enveloping you in a variety of different games.

500 nits of brightness ensures decently vivid images, while there is also decent VRR support here with both AMD FreeSync and VESA Adaptive Sync for Nvidia GPUs to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. As much as that's useful, the port selection of the R45w-30 is absolutely sublime with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a DP 1.4. In addition, you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-B upstream port, as well as three USB-A downstream ports, and an Ethernet port. That's a lot of connectivity! The R45w-30 also comes with a KVM switch to allow you to have one set of peripherals connected across two different connected devices, which is a really nice touch. It goes to prove the R45w-30 is a monitor that's beyond a gaming option.

As well as this, it's also a panel that offers a sturdy stand with good scope for adjustment, as well as an easy to navigate OSD, complete with joystick. The Legion R45w-30 is also remarkably easy to put together, with no tools needed, although its larger size may make it seem a bit unwieldy at first.

With this Lenovo Legion R45w-30 deal from Currys, £699 doesn't half get you a lot of monitor for the money, and it makes for an excellent ultrawide option for those after quite the immersive experience for a reasonable price.