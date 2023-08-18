Save £10 on the new 1TB Xbox Series S console at the EE shop

The new Xbox Series S model, which includes a 1TB SSD and comes in Carbon Black, is due to release on 1st September for £299.99, but you can currently save £10.99 on the new console at the EE shop.

The Series S console is a great entry point to current-gen gaming, especially when paired with Xbox Game Pass and all of the games available through it. If you've been thinking about picking one up ahead of Starfield's release on the 6th of September, head to the EE shop to get it for the cheapest price we've spotted so far:

There doesn't appear to be a promotion on the EE shop, the console is just being listed at £289 which is £10 cheaper than it is being listed on Amazon and other UK retailers, so if you were going to buy the new console this is the best place to get it right now.

The EE shop was formerly the BT shop, fortunately this doesn't mean you need to be a current BT or EE customer to be able to purchase the Xbox Series S 1TB console from the site.

The new Series S console is the same as the previous, letting you play the latest Xbox games through digital download and Game Pass up to 120 FPS with quick resume and fast load times. For the extra £44 you get the SSD upgraded to 1TB, allowing you to store more of your favourite games on your console at once. And it comes in Black, if that's your preference.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming, offering so many great titles on-demand and day-one releases like Starfield for just £12.99 a month. It's arguably even better for Xbox Series S users because they can't play physical copies of games, so having a consistent stream of digital titles is even more valuable.

If there are any more price drops on the upcoming Xbox Series S console we'll cover them on Eurogamer, so follow the Deals topic on the site using the tag underneath this article. If you're excited for Starfield and want to know more about its release date and editions, check out our pre-order guide for the game.