Saltsea Chronicles studio "halts production", whole team now looking for new work

The indie studio behind last year's incredible Saltsea Chronicles has halted production entirely, citing difficulty securing funding.

Die Gute Fabrik is also known for 2019's Mutazione and the local multiplayer compilation Sportfriends from 2014.

The studio halted production last week on 19th February, it revealed today, and said it made the news public to help its members find roles elsewhere.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs? Newscast: Why are there so many video game industry layoffs?

"The publishing and investment scene is so tough for companies and projects of our scale right now," Die Gute Fabrik said in its statement. The studio will continue to seek funding, it said, and should it secure funding in future it may resume production.

Die Gute Fabrik's games will remain on sale, which the company said "continues to be the best way to support us" on X (née Twitter). Founder Nils Deneken will take over leadership of the studio while it seeks funding, though he and CEO Hannah Nicklin are also looking for new roles.

We’re sadly sharing today that after a year of trying to fund our next game, Die Gute Fabrik has been unsuccessful, and will halt production. The whole team (including me) are now looking for new work. https://t.co/2RGyvOcHOH — Hannah Nicklin 🍞🌹 (@hannahnicklin) February 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you've yet to try some of Die Gute Fabrik's games, there's perhaps no better time to support the studio. Our Donlan enjoyed Mutazione, an adventure game which combines gardening with its narrative. In his Mutazione review, he called the game a "kind and gentle adventure that's filled with vivid life".

Donlan also enjoyed Saltsea Chronicles, an adventure game set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world where an ensemble of crew members must find their ship's captain. Donlan awarded it five stars in his Saltsea Chronicles review and praised the subtlety of choices the game asks you to make in the lead up to a "truly devastating climax".