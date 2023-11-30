Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser's new studio reveals graphic novel and audio drama

Absurd Ventures, the studio established by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser earlier this year, has revealed its first two projects: a graphic novel and audio drama, both launching in 2024.

When Absurd Ventures was unveiled back in June, its promotional material made it clear Houser and company were aiming to do more than just make games - with the studio saying it was focused on "building narrative worlds, creating characters, and writing stories for a diverse variety of genres" spanning the likes of live-action, animation, games and other interactive content, books, graphic novels, scripted podcasts, and more.

And true to its word, Absurd Ventures has now unveiled its first two "universes": American Caper and A better Paradise. While the studio says "additional stories" from both are in development for “a wide range of formats and platforms", American Caper will debut as a graphic novel and A Better Paradise will begin as an audio drama.

Absurd Ventures' studio trailer.

American Caper, which is being illustrated by comic book artist Simon Bisley, focuses on "two normal, badly-damaged American families in a world of corrupt business, inept politics and bungling crime". A Better Paradise, meanwhile, is a 12-episode "existential suspense thriller, set in the near future" that's being created in partnership with QCODE Media.

"We are excited to introduce these two universes, and their characters and lore," Houser said in a press release accopanying the projects' unveiling. "They represent our approach to storytelling and media. These initial releases will allow us to introduce these universes at the same time as we are working on other iterations and expansions. This is just the beginning."

Earlier this week, it was reported Red Dead Redemption series writer Michael Unsworth had joined Absurd Ventures, alongside former Rockstar writer and producer Lazlow Jones.