Radiant Silvergun now out on Steam for first time

Shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun is now available on Steam for the first time.

The release was announced back in August but a specific date was unknown.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Treasure classic, first released in Japanese arcades in 1998 and ported to the Sega Saturn.

Radiant Silvergun for Steam - Announcement Trailer

The game is known for its unique colour scoring system, where destroying enemies of the same colour results in a score bonus and a boost to the weapon type used.

It was followed by spiritual successor Ikaruga that also featured a colour changing mechanic.

This Steam port of the game has been developed by Tokyo-based Live Wire, the same studio behind last year's Switch port of the game.

It's been optimised for PC, including full mouse and keyboard support (for both single and two player) and compatibility with all Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation controllers.

Plus it includes Classic Mode with the original aspect ratio, the updated Modern Mode seen in the Xbox Live Arcade and Switch versions, and Ikaruga Mode inspired by that game.