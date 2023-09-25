If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic revives old cards with £400 set

Out in November.

Lugia EX card with new design from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Liv Ngan
The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will release on 17th November.

The set was first announced at February's Pokémon Presents, where it was shown as an updated and premium version of the original base set.

Pokémon TCG Classic combines old card designs with "new concepts", The Pokémon Company said in its announcement of the set's release date and price, and includes "never-before-seen" cards including EX versions of Lugia, Suicune and Ho-Oh.

A Japan-exclusive card of Mr Mime will be included in Pokémon TCG Classic, marking the first time it'll be available to buy at overseas retailers. The Pokémon Company states that unique cards printed for Pokémon TCG Classic will also be available in a "separate product" due in February 2024. More details on that are yet to come.

The Pokémon TCG Classic set costs an eye-watering £400/$400 and will net you the following:

  • three decks (60 cards each) starring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise
  • three deck boxes
  • three sets of card sleeves
  • a two-player game board
  • a toolbox case with randomiser
  • two sets of damage counter cones
  • two sets of condition markers

Pre-orders for Pokémon TCG Classic are live on the Pokémon Center website, though likely sold out. It'll also be available at some local hobby stores, as well as physical Pokémon Center stores, from 17th November.

Liv Ngan

