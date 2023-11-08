If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Persona 5 Tactica accidentally goes live early on Steam

Since been taken down, but prepare for spoilers.

Chibi-style versions of the Persona 5 characters in Tactica
Image credit: Sega
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Persona 5 Tactica was playable via Steam this afternoon, nine days before its official launch.

It looks like alert emails from Steam went out notifying fans of the game's release, prompting some to download it and begin playing.

The mishap was fixed about 20 minutes later, after which the release date went through a rollercoaster of changes, including 31st December 1969, before ending up (correctly) on 17th November, 2023.

Persona 5 Tactica announcement trailerWatch on YouTube

Tactica was playable during its 20-minute early release, as reported by players who booted the game up.

Although the game is no longer downloadable from Steam, those who did manage to download it during the short period it was available could still be playing the game offline. If you're hoping to play the game fresh, you might want to be wary of Tactica spoilers appearing on the internet over the next week just in case.

Ed enjoyed his time with the Persona 5 Tactica demo at Gamescom, but hoped to see more complexity in its combat in the full game.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Persona 5 Tactica

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Atlus PC RPG SEGA SEGA of America Simulation Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments