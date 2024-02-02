Persona 3 Reload test answers, including how to ace all exams and class quiz questions
Every quiz and exam answer listed.
Persona 3 Reload, like past entries in the series, will have you answer test questions in the classroom on certain days, while also preparing you for exams that take place over multiple days.
Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the original Persona 3 game, and thus has almost completely different quiz questions and answers. Surprisingly, there's an overlap here and there, with a few questions in Reload being similar if not completely the same as in the original.
In Persona 3 Reload, answering the question correctly will increase your Charm, which is an important stat. The higher your Charm, the more activities you can do, such as unlocking certain Social Links or entering certain buildings.
There's no need for studying, as we've compiled all of the test and exam answers for you in Persona 3 Reload.
On this page:
- April test answers
- May test answers
- May exam answers
- June test answers
- July test answers
- July exam answers
- September and October test answers
- October exam answers
- October test answers part 2
- November test answers
- December test answers
- December exam answers
- December test answer part 2
- January test answers
Persona 3 Reload April test answers
Here are all the April test answers in Persona 3 Reload:
April 8th:
Among these phrases, "a rain of flowers," "mystical mirage," and "vivid carp streamers," which one symbolizes summer? - Vivid Carp Streamers
April 18th:
The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period--what are they called nowadays? - Midden
April 27th:
Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral? - A
Persona 3 Reload May test answers
Below you'll find all of the May test answers in Persona 3 Reload:
May 6th:
What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? - A pantograph
May 13th:
Which tool did [Leon Foucault] use in his experiments? - The pendulum
May 15th:
What's the other name for "May sickness" -- the more casual one? - May Blues
Persona 3 Reload May exam answers
You'll find all of the Persona 3 Reload May exam answers below:
May 19th:
What is the other common expression used to describe "May sickness?" - May Blues
May 20th:
Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? - The Pendulum
May 21th:
Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? - Electricity
May 22nd:
During which historical period were middens most commonly used? - Jomon
Persona 3 Reload June test answers
Here are the June test answers in Persona 3 Reload:
June 15th:
Which phrase means, "able to see things for what they really are?" - Keen Eye
June 17th:
What early religious practice was the origin of magic? - Shamanism
June 22nd:
What else do people call this curve? - Witch of Agnesi
June 25th:
What's it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? - The Flutter Effect
June 29th:
What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing
Persona 3 Reload July test answers
The Persona 3 July test answers lie below:
July 3rd:
"Thou shalt not recite such a tale of this world before the princess"...what such tale does this quote refer to? - About romance
July 8th:
Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? - Between "time" and "it's."
July 9th:
At the same time a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? - Social disparity
July 10th:
What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? - Kabbalah
July 11th:
Now, what do you think that item was? Something that every samurai needs! - The katana
Persona 3 Reload July exam answers
Here are the answers for the July exam in Persona 3 Reload:
July 14th:
Which form of magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing
July 15th:
How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? - An error in translation
July 16th:
Who designed the prototype for the katana? - Taira No Masakado
July 17th:
There's an error in this sentence, what kind is it? - Comma splice
Persona 3 Reload September and October test answers
Here you'll find the September test answers, along with the first October test answer, in Persona 3 Reload:
September 1st:
Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? - Resistance
September 10th:
Do you know what it means to "spill the beans?" - To reveal a secret
September 11th:
Which book helped further the art of magic during the renaissance? - The Hermetica
September 14th:
Who is one referring to when speaking of their "better half?" - Their soulmate
September 26th:
What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? - Tetractys
October 7th:
Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? - Dopamine
Persona 3 Reload October exam answers
Below sit the October exam answers in Persona 3 Reload:
October 10th:
Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies? - Helena Blavatsky
October 13th:
The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its overproduction - Addiction
October 14th:
Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem - Pythagoras
October 15th:
What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone - Superconductivity
October 16th:
What is the meaning of the phrase "to spill the beans" - To reveal a secret
Persona 3 Reload October test answers part 2
Here you'll find the other October test answers in Persona 3 Reload:
October 19th:
We used the number "zero" a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? - India
October 22nd:
Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus
October 26th:
But there's one region that instead calls it "the month with gods," because that's where they all go? Do you know which one it is? - Izumo
October 30th:
A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they're baked. Do you happen to know what it is? - Beta amylase
Persona 3 Reload November test answers
If you need the November test answers for Persona 3 Reload, then look below:
November 7th:
What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? - The Upanishads
November 12th:
What was she describing with such a sparse line? - Her favorite time in winter
November 30th:
In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? - The cherry blossom
Persona 3 Reload December test answers
Below lie the December test answers in Persona 3 Reload:
December 7th:
What's the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? - The ozone layer
December 9th:
What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? - Kido
December 11th:
Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun? - Lives
Persona 3 Reload December exam answers
Here are the December exam answers, also known as the final set of exams you'll need to take, in Persona 3 Reload:
December 14th:
Which of the following originated in India? - The number zero
December 15th:
When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? - Maltose
December 16th:
Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus
December 17th:
In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikari Genji compare to cherry blossoms? - Murasaki-no-Ue
December 18th:
Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? - Geeses
Persona 3 Reload December test answer part 2
There's one remaining December test answer you'll need to know in Persona 3 Reload:
December 22nd:
What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? - Euphoria
Persona 3 Reload January test answers
Here are the January test answers in Persona 3 Reload and, once you've answered these, you'll be free of quizzes:
January 8th:
"The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place." Where is this "certain place" he's referring to? - The underworld
January 18th:
I've mentioned the two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other? - Circe
Good luck with the Persona 3 classroom quizzes!