Persona 3 Reload test answers, including how to ace all exams and class quiz questions

Persona 3 Reload, like past entries in the series, will have you answer test questions in the classroom on certain days, while also preparing you for exams that take place over multiple days.

Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the original Persona 3 game, and thus has almost completely different quiz questions and answers. Surprisingly, there's an overlap here and there, with a few questions in Reload being similar if not completely the same as in the original.

In Persona 3 Reload, answering the question correctly will increase your Charm, which is an important stat. The higher your Charm, the more activities you can do, such as unlocking certain Social Links or entering certain buildings.

There's no need for studying, as we've compiled all of the test and exam answers for you in Persona 3 Reload.

On this page:

Persona 3 Reload April test answers Here are all the April test answers in Persona 3 Reload: April 8th: Among these phrases, "a rain of flowers," "mystical mirage," and "vivid carp streamers," which one symbolizes summer? - Vivid Carp Streamers April 18th: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period--what are they called nowadays? - Midden April 27th: Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral? - A

Persona 3 Reload May test answers Below you'll find all of the May test answers in Persona 3 Reload: May 6th: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? - A pantograph May 13th: Which tool did [Leon Foucault] use in his experiments? - The pendulum May 15th: What's the other name for "May sickness" -- the more casual one? - May Blues

Persona 3 Reload May exam answers You'll find all of the Persona 3 Reload May exam answers below: May 19th: What is the other common expression used to describe "May sickness?" - May Blues May 20th: Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? - The Pendulum May 21th: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? - Electricity May 22nd: During which historical period were middens most commonly used? - Jomon Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload June test answers Here are the June test answers in Persona 3 Reload: June 15th: Which phrase means, "able to see things for what they really are?" - Keen Eye June 17th: What early religious practice was the origin of magic? - Shamanism June 22nd: What else do people call this curve? - Witch of Agnesi June 25th: What's it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? - The Flutter Effect June 29th: What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing

Persona 3 Reload July test answers The Persona 3 July test answers lie below: July 3rd: "Thou shalt not recite such a tale of this world before the princess"...what such tale does this quote refer to? - About romance July 8th: Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? - Between "time" and "it's." July 9th: At the same time a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? - Social disparity July 10th: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? - Kabbalah July 11th: Now, what do you think that item was? Something that every samurai needs! - The katana

Persona 3 Reload July exam answers Here are the answers for the July exam in Persona 3 Reload: July 14th: Which form of magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing July 15th: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? - An error in translation July 16th: Who designed the prototype for the katana? - Taira No Masakado July 17th: There's an error in this sentence, what kind is it? - Comma splice Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload September and October test answers Here you'll find the September test answers, along with the first October test answer, in Persona 3 Reload: September 1st: Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? - Resistance September 10th: Do you know what it means to "spill the beans?" - To reveal a secret September 11th: Which book helped further the art of magic during the renaissance? - The Hermetica September 14th: Who is one referring to when speaking of their "better half?" - Their soulmate September 26th: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? - Tetractys October 7th: Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? - Dopamine

Persona 3 Reload October exam answers Below sit the October exam answers in Persona 3 Reload: October 10th: Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies? - Helena Blavatsky October 13th: The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its overproduction - Addiction October 14th: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem - Pythagoras October 15th: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone - Superconductivity October 16th: What is the meaning of the phrase "to spill the beans" - To reveal a secret

Persona 3 Reload October test answers part 2 Here you'll find the other October test answers in Persona 3 Reload: October 19th: We used the number "zero" a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? - India October 22nd: Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus October 26th: But there's one region that instead calls it "the month with gods," because that's where they all go? Do you know which one it is? - Izumo October 30th: A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they're baked. Do you happen to know what it is? - Beta amylase Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload November test answers If you need the November test answers for Persona 3 Reload, then look below: November 7th: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? - The Upanishads November 12th: What was she describing with such a sparse line? - Her favorite time in winter November 30th: In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? - The cherry blossom

Persona 3 Reload December test answers Below lie the December test answers in Persona 3 Reload: December 7th: What's the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? - The ozone layer December 9th: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? - Kido December 11th: Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun? - Lives

Persona 3 Reload December exam answers Here are the December exam answers, also known as the final set of exams you'll need to take, in Persona 3 Reload: December 14th: Which of the following originated in India? - The number zero December 15th: When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? - Maltose December 16th: Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus December 17th: In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikari Genji compare to cherry blossoms? - Murasaki-no-Ue December 18th: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? - Geeses Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload December test answer part 2 There's one remaining December test answer you'll need to know in Persona 3 Reload: December 22nd: What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? - Euphoria