Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Persona 3 Reload test answers, including how to ace all exams and class quiz questions

Every quiz and exam answer listed.

Image credit: Atlus/Sega
George Yang avatar
Guide by George Yang Contributor
Published on

Persona 3 Reload, like past entries in the series, will have you answer test questions in the classroom on certain days, while also preparing you for exams that take place over multiple days.

Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the original Persona 3 game, and thus has almost completely different quiz questions and answers. Surprisingly, there's an overlap here and there, with a few questions in Reload being similar if not completely the same as in the original.

In Persona 3 Reload, answering the question correctly will increase your Charm, which is an important stat. The higher your Charm, the more activities you can do, such as unlocking certain Social Links or entering certain buildings.

There's no need for studying, as we've compiled all of the test and exam answers for you in Persona 3 Reload.

On this page:

Persona 3 Reload April test answers

Here are all the April test answers in Persona 3 Reload:

April 8th:

Among these phrases, "a rain of flowers," "mystical mirage," and "vivid carp streamers," which one symbolizes summer? - Vivid Carp Streamers

April 18th:

The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period--what are they called nowadays? - Midden

April 27th:

Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral? - A

Persona 3 Reload May test answers

Below you'll find all of the May test answers in Persona 3 Reload:

May 6th:

What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train? - A pantograph

May 13th:

Which tool did [Leon Foucault] use in his experiments? - The pendulum

May 15th:

What's the other name for "May sickness" -- the more casual one? - May Blues

Persona 3 Reload May exam answers

You'll find all of the Persona 3 Reload May exam answers below:

May 19th:

What is the other common expression used to describe "May sickness?" - May Blues

May 20th:

Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? - The Pendulum

May 21th:

Which of the following is generated by a pantograph? - Electricity

May 22nd:

During which historical period were middens most commonly used? - Jomon

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload June test answers

Here are the June test answers in Persona 3 Reload:

June 15th:

Which phrase means, "able to see things for what they really are?" - Keen Eye

June 17th:

What early religious practice was the origin of magic? - Shamanism

June 22nd:

What else do people call this curve? - Witch of Agnesi

June 25th:

What's it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? - The Flutter Effect

June 29th:

What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing

Persona 3 Reload July test answers

The Persona 3 July test answers lie below:

July 3rd:

"Thou shalt not recite such a tale of this world before the princess"...what such tale does this quote refer to? - About romance

July 8th:

Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence? - Between "time" and "it's."

July 9th:

At the same time a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was? - Social disparity

July 10th:

What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? - Kabbalah

July 11th:

Now, what do you think that item was? Something that every samurai needs! - The katana

Persona 3 Reload July exam answers

Here are the answers for the July exam in Persona 3 Reload:

July 14th:

Which form of magic is used to find water sources? - Dowsing

July 15th:

How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? - An error in translation

July 16th:

Who designed the prototype for the katana? - Taira No Masakado

July 17th:

There's an error in this sentence, what kind is it? - Comma splice

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload September and October test answers

Here you'll find the September test answers, along with the first October test answer, in Persona 3 Reload:

September 1st:

Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? - Resistance

September 10th:

Do you know what it means to "spill the beans?" - To reveal a secret

September 11th:

Which book helped further the art of magic during the renaissance? - The Hermetica

September 14th:

Who is one referring to when speaking of their "better half?" - Their soulmate

September 26th:

What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? - Tetractys

October 7th:

Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? - Dopamine

Persona 3 Reload October exam answers

Below sit the October exam answers in Persona 3 Reload:

October 10th:

Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies? - Helena Blavatsky

October 13th:

The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its overproduction - Addiction

October 14th:

Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem - Pythagoras

October 15th:

What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone - Superconductivity

October 16th:

What is the meaning of the phrase "to spill the beans" - To reveal a secret

Persona 3 Reload October test answers part 2

Here you'll find the other October test answers in Persona 3 Reload:

October 19th:

We used the number "zero" a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? - India

October 22nd:

Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus

October 26th:

But there's one region that instead calls it "the month with gods," because that's where they all go? Do you know which one it is? - Izumo

October 30th:

A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they're baked. Do you happen to know what it is? - Beta amylase

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload November test answers

If you need the November test answers for Persona 3 Reload, then look below:

November 7th:

What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? - The Upanishads

November 12th:

What was she describing with such a sparse line? - Her favorite time in winter

November 30th:

In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? - The cherry blossom

Persona 3 Reload December test answers

Below lie the December test answers in Persona 3 Reload:

December 7th:

What's the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? - The ozone layer

December 9th:

What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? - Kido

December 11th:

Do you know which of the following is an irregular plural noun? - Lives

Persona 3 Reload December exam answers

Here are the December exam answers, also known as the final set of exams you'll need to take, in Persona 3 Reload:

December 14th:

Which of the following originated in India? - The number zero

December 15th:

When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? - Maltose

December 16th:

Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? - Venus

December 17th:

In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikari Genji compare to cherry blossoms? - Murasaki-no-Ue

December 18th:

Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? - Geeses

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Persona 3 Reload December test answer part 2

There's one remaining December test answer you'll need to know in Persona 3 Reload:

December 22nd:

What do we call the feeling of joy that comes from a near-death experience? - Euphoria

Persona 3 Reload January test answers

Here are the January test answers in Persona 3 Reload and, once you've answered these, you'll be free of quizzes:

January 8th:

"The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place." Where is this "certain place" he's referring to? - The underworld

January 18th:

I've mentioned the two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other? - Circe

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus/Sega

Good luck with the Persona 3 classroom quizzes!

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Persona 3 Reload

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Atlus PC RPG SEGA Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
George Yang avatar

George Yang

Contributor

Comments