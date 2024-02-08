Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Persona 3 Reload is fastest-selling Atlus game ever

Off to a record Startarus.

Persona 3 Reload image showing Makoto Yuki victory screen against a blue background.
Image credit: Sega
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
5 comments

Persona 3 Reload has reached 1m sales globally less than a week after it released.

This makes it the fastest-selling game not only in the Persona series, but also in the history of developer Atlus.

For comparison, Persona 5 Royal's multi-platform release took two months to reach 1.3m units sold.

Persona 3 Reload — Opening MovieWatch on YouTube

The success of Persona 5 has seen Atlus revisiting its back catalogue of games in the series recently. As well as developing spin-offs Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5 Tactica, ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox were both released in January 2023.

Persona 3 Reload, which runs in Unreal Engine 4, overhauls the original's graphics and UI, and this move has paid off. In our Persona 3 Reload review, Kaan Serin praised the remake for adding "welcome modernisations" to the nearly 20 years old game.

Next up for the Persona series is another spin-off called Persona 5: The Phantom X, a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. Atlus is working on Metaphor: ReFantazio, due later this year, a new RPG which builds on Persona's social gameplay.

Fellow Sega developer RGG Studio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reached the same milestone as Persona 3 Reload, making it the fastest-selling title in the Like a Dragon series.

