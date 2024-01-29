What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Open Roads delayed to "ensure the most polished experience for players"

Now releasing in March.

Open Roads screenshot of a woman holding a picture of two friends sitting together
Image credit: Annapurna Interactive
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced a delay to the release of narrative adventure game Open Roads.

Open Roads was announced in December 2020, and was set to release on 22nd February.

The game will now be out on 28th March, which Annapurna said was to "ensure the most polished experience for players" in a statement sent to Eurogamer.

Open Roads release date trailerWatch on YouTube

Open Roads is in development by The Open Roads Team, a group previously working under Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright. Following allegations of "controlling" behaviour from Fullbright co-founder Steve Gaynor and a studio exodus, Gaynor stepped back from his lead role on Open Roads in 2021. In 2023, Gaynor announced Fullbright was now a solo endeavour and the development of Open Roads would be credited to "The Open Roads Team".

Bertie had the chance to take a look at Open Roads earlier this month in a hands-off preview and though he enjoyed the game's art style and attention to detail, he was left feeling slightly underwhelmed by what he saw.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Open Roads

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Annapurna Interactive Indie PC
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments