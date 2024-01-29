Open Roads delayed to "ensure the most polished experience for players"

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced a delay to the release of narrative adventure game Open Roads.

Open Roads was announced in December 2020, and was set to release on 22nd February.

The game will now be out on 28th March, which Annapurna said was to "ensure the most polished experience for players" in a statement sent to Eurogamer.

Open Roads is in development by The Open Roads Team, a group previously working under Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright. Following allegations of "controlling" behaviour from Fullbright co-founder Steve Gaynor and a studio exodus, Gaynor stepped back from his lead role on Open Roads in 2021. In 2023, Gaynor announced Fullbright was now a solo endeavour and the development of Open Roads would be credited to "The Open Roads Team".

Bertie had the chance to take a look at Open Roads earlier this month in a hands-off preview and though he enjoyed the game's art style and attention to detail, he was left feeling slightly underwhelmed by what he saw.