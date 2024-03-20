Obsidian espionage RPG Alpha Protocol returns to PC, following 2019 licensing drama

Obsidian's espionage RPG Alpha Protocol is today making a grand return to PC on the GOG store, 14 years after its debut.

The re-release is a collaboration between Obsidian, GOG and Sega, after the game was pulled from Steam in 2019 due to expired music rights.

Now the game will return DRM free with its licensed soundtrack and performance improvements compatible with modern PCs. Below is its original trailer.

Alpha Protocol - A Man Alone Trailer

Additions include achievements, full controller support (PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox controllers), localisation support, and cloud saves.

GOG has also promised more surprises are on the way, so keep your eyes peeled.

Image credit: Obsidian

Alpha Protocol was first released in 2010 across PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Inspired by iconic heroes like Bond, Bourne and Bauer, it tells an espionage story with all the usual RPG trappings you'd expect from Obsidian.

Chris Avellone was the lead writer, whose work includes the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, Prey, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

For more on the game, check out Bertie's making of Alpha Protocol piece, where he spoke to members of the development team about the game's ambitions.