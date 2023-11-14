New Sonic board game on the way next January

A new Sonic board game is on the way, with players co-operating as Sonic and pals to defeat Eggman.

Sonic Roll comes courtesy of Kess Entertainment, is officially licensed from Sega, and will be available in January next year.

Not too much is known just yet, but fans can sign up on the Kess website for more information soon.

Judging by an image of the game shared on X, formerly Twitter, players will proceed through various stages (like the iconic Green Hill Zone) by rolling dice, collecting power up cards, and building a stash of rings and 1-up counters.

The image also shows chaos emeralds and cards pertaining to the red and blue orb special stages. It looks like boss cards will also be included to battle against.

I'm a big fan of the retro artwork on the box too, designed by comic artist Tracy Yardley.

The game is playable by 1-4 players, so presumably can be completed solo too. Perfect for a rainy January Sunday afternoon.

Kess has a handful of similar games available already, including Mega Man Adventures where players amass a unique deck of multi-purpose action cards to power their custom dice as they take on hazards and boss battles. Sonic Roll could well play similarly.

As for video games, Sonic Superstars released last month and is a return to classic side-scrolling - it's even nominated at The Game Awards 2023.

Due out next month is Sonic Dream Team, a 3D platformer exclusive to Apple Arcade.