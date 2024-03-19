New Flat2VR studio launches, dedicated to VR experiences of flatscreen games

Flat2VR Studios is a new developer dedicated to turning flatscreen games into VR experiences.

The studio was born from the Flat2VR community, comprising modders who have created unofficial VR versions of games like Half-Life 2 and Doom, which have received millions of downloads.

The team is working on its first licensed VR game port, though the title remains a mystery for now. It's tentatively planned for late 2024 or early 2025 on "major VR platforms".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Where does Nintendo go next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?Watch on YouTube

Flat2VR is partnering with VR publishing and marketing firm Impact Reality.

"The Flat2VR community has proven there is a tremendous appetite to experience cherished games in an entirely new way with virtual reality," said Elliott Tate, partner at Impact Reality and founder of the Flat2VR community.

"With Flat2VR Studios, we're thrilled to work directly with the best developers to create official, high-quality VR versions of hit titles, available directly on VR storefronts such as Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam."

Contributors to Flat2VR include VR modders Cabalistic (Half-Life 2 VR), Raicuparta (Outer Wilds, Firewatch, Neon White), and Team Beef (Doom, Doom 3, Quake 3).

While the aim of the studio is to "erase the line between traditional and immersive gaming", it's great to see support for VR at all. The expertise of Flat2VR won't go amiss.

Sony, in particular, has been criticised for its lack of support for PS VR2 - the studio behind the Firewall games shut down at the start of the year for this very reason.

Further, Sony is testing PS VR2 compatibility with PC, but just yesterday there were reports of halted production due to unsold stock.

Ubisoft also won't be increasing investment into VR following poor sales of Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.