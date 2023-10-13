If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lords of the Fallen Xbox performance patch taking longer, developer warns

Behind PC and PS5 versions.

Lords of the Fallen artwork of giant boss on horseback towering over the player character
Image credit: Hexworks
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The developer of Lords of the Fallen has warned an update is still due for the Xbox version of the game to bring parity with the PC and PlayStation 5 versions.

The game has been available for press and content creators ahead of its release today, with frequent patches attempting to stabilise its performance.

The Xbox version was not made available for review and it appears the delay in this patch may be the reason.

Lords of the Fallen official launch trailer

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid development of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow's exciting launch of Lords of the Fallen," said the developer yesterday on X, formerly Twitter.

"As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it up to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days."

So, if you were planning on picking up the game on Xbox, you may want to wait until this patch is released to ensure the best experience.

During the review period, the game's performance was poor, although some issues were fixed by the updates. Digital Foundry will have an analysis to compare the game across all platforms.

Outside of performance issues, the game clings to Soulslike clichés and lacks its own identity.

"At its core, then, Lords of the Fallen is a perfectly acceptable Soulslike that's often fun to play and offers the same satisfaction at overcoming adversity," I wrote in our Eurogamer Lords of the Fallen review.

"But that's testament to FromSoft's ingenuity more than Hexworks copying its homework. Its own ideas aren't enough for Lords of the Fallen to emerge from the shadow of FromSoft."

