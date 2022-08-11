If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kirby's Dream Buffet launches next week via Nintendo Switch eShop

Something to chew over.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Kirby chomps down.

Kirby's Dream Buffet launches next week, on Wednesday 17th August, priced at £13.49.

As a reminder, this is the all-new downloadable Kirby game set for the Nintendo Switch eShop, which got announced just a month ago.

A spin-off from the pink puffball's regular platforming antics, Dream Buffet sees up to four players roll around levels as different-coloured Kirby characters, gobbling up types of food and sweet treats. Whoever eats the most, wins!

Gobble up Kirby's Dream Buffet next week.

Copy abilities let you pick up food from further afield, or flatten rivals.

Kirby's having a good year. Back in March, Kirby and the Forgotten Land took the series' 3D platforming to a new level - leaving Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin impressed. "This is an absolute hug of a game, and quite likely Kirby's best outing yet," he wrote in Eurogamer's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.

If you're already done with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Wave 2 DLC and waiting impatiently for Splatoon 3 to launch, this might just tide you over.

