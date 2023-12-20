Jingle Jam reaches lifetime fundraising total of £25m

Video game fundraising initiative Jingle Jam has now raised over £25m since it began in 2011.

This year's event, which ran from 1st to 14th December, included collaborations with streaming partners and the annual Jingle Jam bundle.

That bundle, which contained over 70 games, included some excellent indies such as A Short Hike, Paradise Marsh, and Arcade Spirits.

Jingle Jam's 2023 campaign received over 60,000 donations, raising £2.7m for 12 charities: Autistica, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Comic Relief, CoppaFeel!, Galop, Hello World, Justdiggit, Movember, Royal National Institute of Blind People, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, War Child, and Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

This year's amount takes the total raised through Jingle Jam since it began in 2011 to £25m.

In a statement accompanying the news, co-founder Lewis Brindley gave thanks to everyone who has helped support Jingle Jam. "We're incredibly proud of the amount of money raised this year and over the past twelve years," he continued. "Every year we are blown away by how the video game community comes together, and this year was no exception."