Jet Force Gemini arrives on Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo 64 classic Jet Force Gemini will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service next week, on Thursday 30th November.

This sci-fi third-person shooter was developed during the N64 heyday of British studio Rare, and launched during the four-year period the company also released classics such as GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64 and Perfect Dark.

It may not have the brand power of some of those, but it's still a solid arcade-inspired adventurey shooter with a lengthy single-player and a deathmatch-style multiplayer.

The plot involves the Jet Force Gemini - an intergalactic space police - stopping an army of drones. You play as either Juno (who can traverse through lava), his sister Vela (who can swim) or Lupus the dog (who can hover, obviously).

Adventure calls in the galaxy of Jet Force Gemini, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members this December! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/Nne8huwalW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you missed Jet Force Gemini back in the day and haven't revisited it already via Rare Replay on Xbox, now's the time to give it a go. If, of course, you're subscribed to Nintendo's pricer Expansion Pack membership tier which gives access to N64 games.

"Although it never garnered the sort of acclaim or success that the firm's really big titles did, it was an extremely slick and well-made third-person shooter," Eurogamer wrote in our round-up of some of the best N64 games. "Heavily anime-influenced visuals and character designs set the perfect tone for a game in which you were on a mission to stop the plans of an evil space insect overlord."