If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hitman's Winter roadmap is here, includes festive exploding duck-themed knitwear for Agent 47

It snow laughing matter.

Agent 47 wears a new festive jumper as he looks sternly at the camera. The jumper is predominantly green, with ducks and snowflakes depicted in white on the design
Image credit: IOI
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Hitman developer IO Interactive has laid out its Winter roadmap for the World of Assassination trilogy.

This roadmap extends from November through to January, kicking off today - 9th November - with a new Challenge Pack known as Cloud Nine.

Players will be able to unlock the Sunset Rubber Duck, Orange Pinstripe Briefcase and White Sunset Suit by travelling to Whittleton Creek, Hokkaido and Ambrose Island to complete the Cloud Nine Challenges. Once that is all done and dusted, they will be rewarded with these new items.

Here's our Ian, complete with suit and tie, playing some Hitman.

Following this, on 23rd November, there will be a new Public Enemy challenge. IO suggests players ensure their MG or Assault Rifle skills are "up to snuff" before taking on this challenge, so get practising I guess.

As we roll into December, and the Christmas spirit is well and truly starting to take off, Hitman players will be able to unlock the Cozy Christmas Suit (pictured in the header image above), thanks to Hitman's The Gift That Keeps On Giving challenge. This arrives on the 7th.

IOI has said that while festive jumpers may have a bit of a reputation for being itchy and ugly, at least they "mask suspicious red stains very well".

Personally, I just appreciate the inclusion of the explosive rubber duck woven into 47's new knitwear.

Here is IOI's winter roadmap for Hitman World of Assassination in picture form.
Image credit: IOI

As well as the above, Hitman players will also see the return of festive favourite the Hokkaido Snow Festival. This will be available from 21st December for all players. Slay bells ring, am I right?

In addition, IO has also said that we will see some elusive targets make their return over the winter months, with more details promised soon. We will keep you posted.

In the meantime, be sure to check out Bertie's interview with IO co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak. Besides World of Assassination, there is also discussion about the studio's upcoming James Bond project, their first impressions of Hitman, and their roundabout routes into the industry.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Hitman World of Assassination

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure IO Interactive Shooter
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments