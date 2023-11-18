Here's Space Invaders creator Tomohiro Nishikado playing a quarter-scale replica 45 years after it first released

45 years after Space Invaders first, ahem, invaded arcades, Numskull Designs has gifted a quarter-scale playable replica to the game's creator, Tomohiro Nishikado.

Numskull worked alongside Taito to "accurately replicate the original 1978 and 1979 arcade cabinets", which went on sale this time last year. After quite the wait, pre-orders are now winging their way to players in the UK and Europe, and US players should expect their mini-cabinets in the next few weeks.

SPACE INVADERS & SPACE INVADERS PART II QUARTER ARCADES ARE HERE!!

After signing 78 of the Space Invaders and 79 of the Space Invaders Part 2 cabinets – they released in 1978 and 1979 respectively – Nishikado spent a little time putting the machines through their paces, as captured in the brief clip below:

"At quarter scale, I think it feels pretty close to the actual machine," Nishikado said. "We hope that people who played the game in the past and their families will enjoy playing it."

Tomohiro Nishikado - the creator of Space Invaders playing our Quarter Scale Arcade cab👾



Now in stock: https://t.co/NfQg4aZcpW pic.twitter.com/xREy7Ohk38 — Numskull Designs (@NumskullDesigns) November 16, 2023

When asked on social media if the team had given Nishikado his own machine as "it looks like you can't even pull him away from it", Numskull confirmed it had indeed gifted the cabinet to him.

Numskull says the cabinets are quarter-scale playable replicas - which means that they stand at around 17-inches/44cm high - and are made with a "high-quality wooden shell", with "everything from the artwork, shape, and buttons match[ing] the original". You can also expect a mirror screen with "Pepper's ghost effect", 5-inch full-colour TFT 4:3 screen, built-in speakers (with volume control), and a built-in rechargeable lithium battery.

If you fancy one, head on over to the Numskull website. They're not cheap, though – the standard version retails for £250, whilst the signed limited edition ones are available for a hefty £600.