Helldivers 2 PC specs and crossplay revealed ahead of February launch

Arrowhead Game Studios has shared more information on the PC version of its satirical sci-fi shooter sequel Helldivers 2 ahead of its PlayStation 5 and PC launch on 8th February, alongside confirmation of crossplay support between platforms.

Helldivers 2 follows the same basic template as its well-received predecessor (which earned a Eurogamer Recommended badge back in 2015), sending players - either working solo or in teams of up to four - on procedurally generated missions across hostile alien worlds to complete objectives, subjugate the locals, and orchestrate their escape. The likes of customisable loadouts and stratagems return in the sequel, but the major difference is a shift from a top-down perspective to third-person one this time around.

And now, Arrowhead has confirmed players across PlayStation 5 and PC will be able to experience all the above together, courtesy of Helldivers 2's crossplay support. "Community and teamwork are the most important pillars of Helldivers 2," it explained, "and so it is essential to ensure players can work together regardless of the system they choose to use. Together we can celebrate victories, mourn losses, and liberate the galaxy without platform boundaries."

Helldivers 2 PC features traler.

That bit of crossplay news is accompanied by more details on the PC version of the game, with Arrowhead releasing an admittedly not especially illuminating "PC features" trailer - which confirms resolutions of "up to 4K" plus mouse/keyboard and controller support, and not a lot else - plus a breakdown of system requirements.

At the bottom end, a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 470, plus i7-4790K or Ryzen 5 1500X, and 8GB RAM will get you 30fps at 1080p on low settings. The top-end "ultra" experience, meanwhile - offering 60fps at 4K with very high settings - requires an RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, i5-12600K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and 16GB DDR4. 100GB of storage is needed in all cases, and you'll find a more detailed spec breakdown below.

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED PERFORMANCE ULTRA AVG PERFORMANCE 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS 4K @ 60 FPS GRAPHIC PRESETS Low Medium High Very High GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 8GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 100GB HDD (7200rpm) 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

When Helldivers 2 arrives on 8th February, it'll be available on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.