Grab the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 520 NVMe SSD for its lowest-ever-price

We're just over two weeks away from the release of Starfield on 6th September, and many people are biding their time by playing Baldur's Gate 3 after it was released on 3rd August.

Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3 need 125GB and 150GB of storage space respectively, so you might start feeling a bit of squeeze on your PC's storage space if you want to have them both installed at the same time.

An easy way to remedy that is to get a new large-capacity SSD that can store both games and run them quickly, and right now the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD has dropped to its lowest-ever-price on Amazon, helping you improve your PC's storage for under £100:

The Seagate FireCuda is a reliable and popular choice for PCIe SSDs, with impressive read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,850 MB/s respectively. Those speeds aren't as high as some of the best gaming SSDs get, but are a big upgrade from older PCIe 3.0 and SATA drives that you might still be using.

Unfortunately, the FireCuda 520 doesn't have the recommended sequential speeds to be usable in a PS5. If you do want an upgrade for your console's storage then there's a discount on the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 530 which is £120 and one of the best SSDs for the PS5 because of its large capacity.

For those PC gamers looking to bolster their storage space ahead of the rest of the summer's big game releases, the 2TB FireCuda 520 is a great choice that combines speed and size for a low price compared to other SSDs around.

If you want to know when there are more deals on SSDs and other tech products in the future, follow the deals tag underneath this article so you can get notified when we write a new deals post.