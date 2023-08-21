If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 520 NVMe SSD for its lowest-ever-price

Give your PC a big storage upgrade for under £100.

Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

We're just over two weeks away from the release of Starfield on 6th September, and many people are biding their time by playing Baldur's Gate 3 after it was released on 3rd August.

Starfield and Baldur's Gate 3 need 125GB and 150GB of storage space respectively, so you might start feeling a bit of squeeze on your PC's storage space if you want to have them both installed at the same time.

An easy way to remedy that is to get a new large-capacity SSD that can store both games and run them quickly, and right now the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD has dropped to its lowest-ever-price on Amazon, helping you improve your PC's storage for under £100:

Seagate FireCuda 520, 2 TB, Internal SSD - £91 at Amazon UK (was £103)

Buy now

Seagate FireCuda 520, 2 TB, Internal SSD - $119 at Amazon US

Buy now

The Seagate FireCuda is a reliable and popular choice for PCIe SSDs, with impressive read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,850 MB/s respectively. Those speeds aren't as high as some of the best gaming SSDs get, but are a big upgrade from older PCIe 3.0 and SATA drives that you might still be using.

Unfortunately, the FireCuda 520 doesn't have the recommended sequential speeds to be usable in a PS5. If you do want an upgrade for your console's storage then there's a discount on the 2TB Seagate FireCuda 530 which is £120 and one of the best SSDs for the PS5 because of its large capacity.

For those PC gamers looking to bolster their storage space ahead of the rest of the summer's big game releases, the 2TB FireCuda 520 is a great choice that combines speed and size for a low price compared to other SSDs around.

If you want to know when there are more deals on SSDs and other tech products in the future, follow the deals tag underneath this article so you can get notified when we write a new deals post.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch