Get this full-size Logitech MX Mechanical for $125 from Amazon right now

Logitech's MX Mechanical has been one of the Swiss brand's best releases in recent years, offering a low profile mechanical keyboard that's an excellent choice for office duties, complete with modern looks and touches, comfortable switches and excellent connectivity. Today, at Amazon USA, it's received a hefty markdown from its $170 list price to a more reasonable $125.

With this MX Mechanical, you're getting a full complement of keys - function row, nav cluster and number pad all included - in a fetching two tone grey colour that will sit well in a modern office. The MX Mechanical is also suitable for both Windows and Mac, with dual-printed keycaps helping you to find the important functions. It's also a rather slender thanks to the fact this is a low profile keyboard, as well as being quite sturdy too, with a metal and plastic body.

This particular variant packs in Logitech's Tactile Quiet switches, although it is also possible to get it with linear and clicky variants, too. These, in essence, are low profile brown switches. I'm pretty familar with them as sometimes I've used the MX Mechanical for work in the past. They're not a bad switch, providing the best of both worlds in terms of a soft tactile bump and a light actuation force. You also get a shorter travel here, giving you a snappier keypress than standard full-size switches. There are also some solid connectivity options on offer, as the MX Mechanical functions via both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz receiver on up to three devices. That's handy for power users, or those who just want one keyboard for multiple systems.

The keys on offer are also backlit, meaning the MX Mechanical Mini is also suitable for after-dark working as much as for use during the day. This backlighting is also smart to a degree, and automatically adjusts itself to suit the lighting conditions of where you happen to be, and it also lights up when it senses your hands over the keyboard. It's certainly clever, but it can take a toll on the 'board's battery life. For reference, it lasts for 15 days on a full charge with backlighting on, and up to 10 months with it off - that's some serious endurance.

If you fancy grabbing a new full-size low profile wireless keyboard that's an excellent choice for productivity workloads, the Logitech MX Mechanical for $125 from Amazon USA is not to be missed.