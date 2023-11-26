Get Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired Gaming Headset for half price this Black Friday

Black Friday has been and gone, but the deals are still here so if you're still looking for great deals on gaming and tech items then you're in the right place.

Razer's Kraken is one of the most popular entry level gaming headsets, and while its current V3 iteration has a number of different versions, the best deal is on its V3 HyperSense wired USB headset. This comes with audio haptic technology and over on Amazon it's down from £129.99 to just £63.99.

US readers will find that the Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is also on sale from Amazon for $79.99, and while the discount isn't as big as in the UK you're still looking at a saving of $50.

This has the same comfortable design and powerful TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers for great sound, but what's special about the Kraken V3 HyperSense is that it can also convert what you hear in-game into immersive haptic feedback for your head, making first-person shooters or music-based games all the more intense.

It might take getting used to the new sensations but you also have the option with a button on the headset to control the level of this intensity or disable it altogether if the game you're playing doesn't feel suited to it. Given that this is just a £4 more than the discounted price of the reguarly Kraken V3, having this extra feature is a fantastic price.

