Folding puzzler Paper Trail releases in May

Narrative puzzler Paper Trail will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile (via Netflix Games) in May.

Paper Trail combines solving puzzles by manipulating levels made out of paper and the story of a young academic called Paige as she leaves home for the first time.

If you're finding the idea of completing puzzles by folding and tearing each 2D level difficult to wrap your head around, watch the game in action in the trailer below.

Paper Trail Official Trailer Paper Trail's official trailer.

Paper Trail is the latest release from Newfangled Games, the studio behind indie hits Qube and Hue. It's already received awards from the likes of Gamescom and Develop, and made our list of most anticipated games of 2024 at the beginning of the year.

Paper Trail launches on Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile via Netflix Games on 21st May. The demo for the game is still live on Steam if you want to give it a try. Jessica played the Paper Trail demo during February's Steam Next Fest and was excited by the game's "potential to wow us all with another trippy puzzler".

Paper Trail was just one of our highlights during Steam Next Fest, alongside upcoming Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau from Assassin's Creed Origin star Abubakar Salim and the visual delight that is the claymation adventure Harold Halibut.