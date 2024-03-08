EA classics including SimCity 3000 and Dungeon Keeper launch on Steam

EA has released a number of its older games onto Steam for the first time, and at a discounted price.

Newly-added titles include games from the Command & Conquer series, the early Dungeon Keeper games, and SimCity 3000 Unlimited.

The games EA has released all feature the most up-to-date patches, the company said in a press release.

Here's a list of the all games EA released on Steam yesterday:

Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection (contains the first Command & Conquer game, The Covert Operations, Red Alert, Tiberian Sun, Red Alert 2, Renegade, Generals, Tiberium Wars, Red Alert 3, Tiberian Twilight, and associated expansions)

Sim City 3000 Unlimited

Populous

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Populous: The Beginning

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Dungeon Keeper 2

Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack (contains base game and Alien Crossfire expansion)

The Saboteur

Each game is currently on sale at a 60 percent discount, which will end on 21st March. Alternatively, if you have an EA Play subscription, they're all included.

EA only began bringing its games back onto Steam in 2019, after sticking to its own distribution service Origin from 2011. EA ditched the Origin branding in 2020, and then replaced the Origin client with a new platform called the EA app in 2022.