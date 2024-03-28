This RTX 4070-powered Dell G16 gaming laptop has received a useful discount from Dell
A powerful mid-range laptop with some good specs to boot.
Dell has quietly been running an anniversary promo for the last few weeks, and we're coming to the end of it. Here is a noteworthy discount from that sale on a a well-specced G16 gaming laptop, which comes with a beefy core that's suitable for 1440p gaming and even more besides, for a solid price. Using code TECHFEST5, you can net yourself a fair discount off this powerful laptop to bring it down to £1282.
This particular configuration is one of the top specs available with this specific Dell model, packing in an RTX 4070 GPU, whose desktop model makes for a fantastic 1440p contender. It also packs in a beefy Intel Core i9-13900HX, which comes with 24 cores and 32 threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 5.4GHz. That's a seriously powerful CPU that is also present in laptops that are a fair bit more expensive than this Dell option, yet it makes this G16 an excellent choice for gaming, as well as more intensive, multi-threaded workloads including video editing.
That's also backed up by the presence of 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM, while a 1TB NVMe SSD also gives you a reasonable amount of storage space to work with. The 240Hz 1440p display is also a particular highlight, offering a bigger 16-inch screen combined with a solid combo of a great mid-range resolution and a high refresh rate for smooth motion. Dell also quotes it to offer 100% DCI-P3 coverage, which means it's also quite the colour-accurate display, too.
Elsewhere, this G16 features a blend of aluminium and plastic in its construction, making it rather sturdy, whiel it also offers a solid port selection, too. This includes three USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, as well as an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, headphone combo jack and a Thunderbolt 4 port, too. You also get a nice complement of keys with a 75% style layout offering a full set of alphanumeric keys, as well as convenient additions such as a column of navigation keys and dedicated arrow keys.
If you're after a reasonably powerful gaming laptop with some fantastic specs for less, this Dell G16 deal from Dell directly is well worth your time.