This RTX 4070-powered Dell G16 gaming laptop has received a useful discount from Dell

Dell has quietly been running an anniversary promo for the last few weeks, and we're coming to the end of it. Here is a noteworthy discount from that sale on a a well-specced G16 gaming laptop, which comes with a beefy core that's suitable for 1440p gaming and even more besides, for a solid price. Using code TECHFEST5, you can net yourself a fair discount off this powerful laptop to bring it down to £1282.

This particular configuration is one of the top specs available with this specific Dell model, packing in an RTX 4070 GPU, whose desktop model makes for a fantastic 1440p contender. It also packs in a beefy Intel Core i9-13900HX, which comes with 24 cores and 32 threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 5.4GHz. That's a seriously powerful CPU that is also present in laptops that are a fair bit more expensive than this Dell option, yet it makes this G16 an excellent choice for gaming, as well as more intensive, multi-threaded workloads including video editing.

That's also backed up by the presence of 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM, while a 1TB NVMe SSD also gives you a reasonable amount of storage space to work with. The 240Hz 1440p display is also a particular highlight, offering a bigger 16-inch screen combined with a solid combo of a great mid-range resolution and a high refresh rate for smooth motion. Dell also quotes it to offer 100% DCI-P3 coverage, which means it's also quite the colour-accurate display, too.

Elsewhere, this G16 features a blend of aluminium and plastic in its construction, making it rather sturdy, whiel it also offers a solid port selection, too. This includes three USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, as well as an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, headphone combo jack and a Thunderbolt 4 port, too. You also get a nice complement of keys with a 75% style layout offering a full set of alphanumeric keys, as well as convenient additions such as a column of navigation keys and dedicated arrow keys.

If you're after a reasonably powerful gaming laptop with some fantastic specs for less, this Dell G16 deal from Dell directly is well worth your time.