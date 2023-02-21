Sony's brilliant Inzone H7 wireless headset is £65 off at Amazon

If you asked me what I thought was the best gaming headset of last year, I'd have probably either the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless or the Sony Inzone H7. The latter is what I'm focusing my time on here, thanks to an excellent deal from Amazon which means Sony's mid-range Inzone headset costs £135, compared to its much steeper RRP of £199.

The design of the Inzone H7 borrows a fair bit stylistically from both the console it's designed to work with, the PS5, as well as from Sony's flagship noise cancelling wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5. It's by no means a bad thing that the Inzone H7 borrows design cues from two of Sony's best products though, and it results in an insanely comfortable headset whose deep nylon earcups offer up some of the best passive noise isolation I've ever experienced.

If the H7 looks good but it's a bit too pricey still, it's worth noting that the wired Sony H3 is also discounted on Amazon right now, at £50 (from £90). This headset offers a similar design to the H7, with the same sleek aesthetic, a more neutral sound signature and better mic quality too thanks to its wired connection.

In terms of connectivity, the H7 is wireless, with 2.4GHz wireless (to PC/PS4/PS5/Switch) and Bluetooth (for basically everything else) - and you can even use both connection modes simultaneously, which is handy. The audio here is a balanced and detailed listen, with a low end with good extension, and a mid-range with decent punch, as well as a nicely sparkly top end. In addition, there's support for 3D Audio on PS5 and 360 Spatial Sound on PC to offer that more immersive listen. The H7's battery life is also rather solid for a headset at this price, with up to 40 hours of listening time before it'll need charging back up again via USB-C.

For £135 or so, the Inzone H7 really is an excellent deal, and if I didn't own one already, I'd be one of the first in line to pick one up. If you're wanting a solid all-round headset to use with your PC and PS5 with smart looks, great audio and immense comfort, things don't get much better than this.