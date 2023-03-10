Corsair's DF-recommended K57 RGB wireless gaming keyboard hits £70

Not all great gaming keyboards are mechanical - one of our top 10 gaming keyboard picks is actually Corsair's K57 RGB Wireless, a non-mechanical or rubber dome keyboard that offers silent operation, Slipstream wireless connectivity, per-key RGB lighting and plenty more besides. It normally retails around around £90+, but today it's dropped to just £70 at AWD-IT. That's a great price for a wireless gaming keyboard of this quality.

Of course, I'll get into its features in a moment, but it's worth elaborating on why some people prefer membrane over mechanical. It isn't always a price thing, but also sometimes down to feeling. Poor rubber dome keyboards can feel like you're typing on a wet sponge or an old TV remote, but there are also good membrane keyboards that offer a softer and more measured keypress, with a decent amount of tactility afforded by the collapse of the rubber dome underneath the keycaps. For reference, my daily keyboard at home, the Topre RealForce R2 PFU, is technically a rubber dome keyboard and it feels like I'm typing on a cloud.

Anyways, back to the K57. It provides you with a full complement of keys to use, so there's no funny business in dealing with a new layout. In fact, you also get some extra keys by virtue of the multimedia options in the top right hand corner, as well as a selection of six macro keys down the left hand side that you can use to program additional functions within Corsair's iCUE software. For some extra added comfort, Corsair also provides a detachable, soft rubber palm rest with the K57, which not only makes it even it even better value for money, but also just gives you somewhere to rest your wrists if needs be.

As for connectivity, the K57 is punching above its weight class for a membrane gaming keyboard, packing in Corsair's excellent Slipstream wireless tech for a sub 1ms connection over a USB receiver to your PC. I've had the pleasure of using Slipstream wireless tech in countless other Corsair keyboards, and it's proven fast and reliable. Of course, you can use it wired if you prefer, while Bluetooth is a great inclusion for use with Steam Deck, phones, tablets and other devices that may not have a convenient USB port for the Slipstream wireless dongle. The quoted battery life of up to 175 hours is also excellent, and means you'll be able to use the K57 for several weeks' worth of gaming before you'll even need to think about charging it back up again.

For £70, the Corsair K57 RGB Wireless is a solid membrane gaming keyboard that offers a shedload of features. It's definitely a keyboard to consider if you aren't a fan of mechanical boards, but you want to retain staple features of more expensive gaming keyboards.