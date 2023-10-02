Get a Samsung Q930C surround sound system cheaper by adding a 24-inch TV to your order

Sometimes, there are deals that require you to jump through a couple of hoops to get an uncommonly good price. This deal from Currys on a Samsung Q930C surround sound speaker system, complete with soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer, is a prime example. With discount code SAMSUNGSAVE300 and the purchase of a qualifying TV, you can get this set for £498 - that's £201 below its usual price of £699.

If you're looking at the prices I've listed there, and you think it's a little odd that the total discount is only just under £200, let me introduce you to this JVC LT-24C490 24-inch HD-ready TV. Currently, it's the cheapest TV on Currys that allows for this discount, costing £99. Now, you can only get the Q930C for £300 off with the purchase of a television, and while the soundbar itself is reduced to £399 with the discount code, the addition of the JVC TV at £99 puts the total price up to £498. Even with this in mind, this is a genuine reduction on the Q930C system, which will normally run you £699 from Currys, or other retailers such as John Lewis. It's also £899 from Samsung at the time of writing. The image below shows the basket once the JVC TV has been added, and discount code applied:

£498 all in for a set as capable as this Samsung Q930C really isn't too much at all, especially considering you're getting an entire set of speakers here - a soundbar, two rear channel options, and a subwoofer. That provides you with a total of 17 internal speakers to provide you with some immersive audio. There's also support for Dolby Atmos for even more immersive audio, and a passthrough for 4K/60Hz, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning any input devices passed through the bar first and then to the TV won't be losing anything in terms of quality, unless you're after HFR output for games.

The addition of a dedicated soundbar and rear channel speakrs will offer some sublime audio with better low-end extension, as well as more immersion with sound from all directions with those rear channel speakers, the upwards-firing drivers on the soundbar, and the fun of Dolby Atmos. For cinematic content such as films, this should be fantastic, while you should also get a marvellous sense of placement and direction with FPS games, all while having clear and excellent sound.

The Samsung Q930C for £498 after that SAMSUNGSAVE300 code represents quite the steal, and if you want an all-conquering setup for rather immersive audio for good money, this is definitely worth a look.