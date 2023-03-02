This rugged SanDisk 2TB portable SSD is down to £125 at Amazon

You normally pay a hefty premium for external SSDs, especially rugged or large capacity ones, but today you can grab one for a very reasonable price as SanDisk's 2TB Portable SSD is just £125. That's significantly less than other 2TB portable SSDs and a great deal worth writing up!

This particular SanDisk drive is rated for speeds up to 520MB/s, which should mean it'll offer decent performance not just for transferring files between PCs but also for playing games directly from the drive. This SSD will be an order of magnitude faster than any of the older external hard drives that you've amassed over the years, so it'll also be a better choice if you want near-instant access to any important media.

To this end, the fact that this SanDisk external SSD comes with 2TB of space means you certainly won't be short of space for games, videos or personal files, even if you don't end up filling up the entire drive. Going for a drive that's this big is for the sake of peace of mind if you do ever need that extra space, and as someone who has a pretty sizeable library of local music and videos, especially with the 4K video I'm beginning to get out of my GoPro, putting it on a portable SSD for ease of access is especially convenient.

It's also handy to know this SanDisk drive is "drop-proof" for up to 2 metres, and is also resistant to extreme temperatures, shock and vibrations, which is handy for something that's likely to travel around in the bottom of a backback. There's even a handy rubber hook if you want to attach it to your backpack or belt loop, while an IP55 rating means it'll also be somewhat dust and water resistant, too.

£125 for this 2TB portable SSD from SanDisk is quite a good deal, especially given its durable design, so do take a look at some reviews and grab this drive while it's discounted if you're interested!