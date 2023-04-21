This 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro MicroSD card is just £129 from Amazon right now

Here's a solid deal on a powerful SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB memory card from SanDisk at Amazon - at £129, it's a great price for one of the fastest Micro SD cards on the market.

On the speed front, this SanDisk card has an A2 rating. In other words, it means you should be able to play games off it directly with solid performance. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. High sequential speeds cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this SanDisk card, with its 200MB/s reads and 130MB/s writes is an especially high performance offering, which should be ideal to use in a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck where it'll enjoy rapid game file transfer times and load times alike.

The 1TB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get loads of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too, and I'm someone whose of the option that you can never really have too much storage. I've got a 1TB SD card myself I bought to go with my Go Pro at Christmas, and it's one of the best things I've bought.

What's also particularly handy about this SanDisk Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant, and justifies the cost of this card even more than it initially did.

£129 for a 1TB MicroSD card in itself is a pretty good deal, but when it's a card as powerful and capable as this SanDisk Extreme Pro, it becomes an even better choice. It's going to be a fab choice whichever device you decide to put it into, and to have a terabyte of capacity is just handy for peace of mind, too.