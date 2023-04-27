This 128GB Kingston USB drive is just £6 at Amazon

Kingston's DataTraveler Exodia USB flash drive is available in 128GB form for just £6 from Amazon - that's some insane value for money for a handy drive that you can use to transfer files between PCs, update your motherboard's BIOS or reinstall operating systems.

You might be someone who has a lot of spare USB sticks knocking around that were given out for free; I know I certainly have. The problem with those drives though is that their capacities are more than likely in the single digits - my old favourite Kingston one is only 8GB. Getting one with a 128GB capacity like this Kingston one saves you the hassle of plugging and unplugging tonnes of USB sticks in the hunt for one that's of a good size. Keep it by you at all times, and you certainly won't go wrong.

What's also handy about this Kingston drive is that it's a USB 3.2 Gen 1-capable drive. As confusing as USB naming standards have gotten recently, this means it's a USB-A thumb drive that can offer fast speeds thanks to that 3.2 standard. It's definitely going to be a lot faster than the older USB drives you've got lying around from years gone by, making it another good reason to upgrade.

This deal just acts as a testament to how affordable flash storage has gotten recently, and it works out to a cost of 4.75p per GB, which is ridiculous value for money. We've seen a lot of storage deals recently, mainly highlighting ones on SSDs and HDDs, but dinkier flash drives are certainly not forgotten.

£6 really is peanuts for when it comes to storage, and for that, you're getting the convenience of a USB thumb drive, complete with quick speeds and a solid amount of storage that you can take on the go anywhere.