The Crucial P3 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD is just £44 from Amazon right now.

I swear that with every passing day that I look for deals, solid state storage gets you even cheaper. Continuing in this vein, the P3 Plus from Crucial is available for just £44, marking out the lowest price ever on what is a pretty solid PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for use in a PC or PS5

The P3 Plus may be one of Crucial's more affordable NVME SSDs, thanks to its DRAM-less design, but as a PCIe 4.0 drive it's one of their fastest too. Read and write speeds of 5000MB/s and 4200MB/s means it's going to be a handy upgrade to any older solid state drives you have in your system, as well as a game-changing upgrade over any older mechanical hard drives that you may happen to still be using in your PC. What's more, its random read and writes of 680K and 850K IOPS means that the P3 Plus also offers especially quick load times in games, too, if you wanted to run your Steam library from it, for instance. This places it just below the very fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, many of which make for some of the best gaming SSDs out there, which tend to max out around the 1,000K IOPS mark.

A 1TB capacity adds in a decent amount of storage for you to play with for installing games, media, or apps alike. Tthe fact this drive comes with a DRAM cache means it's also suitable for installing your OS on, although given the speeds on offer, the capacity may be better served as being a game drive. Speaking of it as a game drive, despite Sony's stringent requirements for PS5 drives, the P3 Plus works inside Sony's latest console. You may want to add an inexpensive heatsink to ensure peak sustained performance, though.

In terms of PC-based compatibility, you'll want to make sure you're using a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 for the P3 Plus to work at its full speeds. That's basicallyny motherboard released in the last three or four years (eg B550/X570 or Z590/H560 and later). Older systems can work, although not at the full speeds.

This Crucial P3 Plus deal from Amazon really is an exhibition in how cheap solid state storage has gotten recently, and for 1TB of capacity especially, it's an absolute steal.