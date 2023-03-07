Grab this solid Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB SSD from Amazon for £125

Another day, another excellent SSD deal comes through. This time around, it's for a bit of a veteran of the SSD world, this time the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - for £125 from Amazon, down from £149. We named this one of the best gaming SSDs back in the day, and it remains a strong option - especially at this reduced price.

This is a PCIe 3.0 SSD, meaning you'll be able to chuck it into a variety of older systems, be it a laptop or desktop and add some reasonably priced storage into the mix. In terms of speeds, the 970 Evo Plus is rated for speeds up to 3500MB/s reads and 3300MB/s writes, which makes it one of the speedier PCIe 3.0 SSDs I've seen, and even beats off some cheaper PCIe 4.0 choices in the process, while maintaining solid compatibility with older systems. Random speeds are also excellent, at 560K/620K IOPS for reads and writes, which translates into rapid game load times as well.

The fact also remains that you'll be getting 2TB of storage here, giving you a shedload of space in which to store games, videos, music or other forms of media, as well as apps, and maybe even an OS install, too. As someone with a particularly large library of music and videos especially and a lot of games to boot, I find myself running out of space on my main SSD, so I'm of the opinion that you never can have too much storage. Adding the 970 Evo Plus into your system may just give you that little bit extra in terms of peace of mind for adding extra storage to your system.

Of course, for installing the 970 Evo Plus into your system, you'll just have to make sure you've got a spare M.2 slot to chuck it into. This won't be an issue for some machines that have got motherboards with copious amounts of expansion, but for laptops with maybe a single M.2 slot, you might have to do a little bit of juggling when it comes to storage.

Regardless though, the 970 Evo Plus in 2TB form for £125 is quite the steal of a deal, and if you are short of storage in your desktop or laptop and want to add more on the cheap, then this deal may just be worth biting on.