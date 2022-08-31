Nab this marvellous HyperX Alloy Origins 60 for just £69.99 on Amazon

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is, hands-down, one of the best 60 percent keyboards in our view, and offers an excellent all-round option for those wanting the powers of a smaller form factor 'board at a decent price, especially with this Amazon deal.

You can currently grab one for £69.99, offering a healthy reduction on the 'board's original £109.99 list price - 36 percent off to be exact.

A 60 percent board, for those unaware, is one that cuts down on a full-size keyboard by quite some margin, with the standard alphanumeric keys and modifiers packed into a compact design; the additional Function layer provides things like arrow keys and controls for RGB lighting and media playback. The benefit of the smaller size is a tidier look and more space on your desk for mousing - especially key to those that prefer lower DPI settings on their mouse for maximum precision.

On the point of design, the Alloy Origins 60 is in-keeping with the rest of HyperX's Origins line. It offers a compact frame with gently rounded corners that make it look especially premium, which is also backed up by some marvellous build quality thanks to an aircraft-grade aluminium outer frame, which also helps it along to be rathet durable, too. This great build quality isn't just apparent in the outer casing of this particular Origins board, but also with its PBT double-shot keycaps, which are some of the most durable out there, as well as offering an easy to read typeface. That topographic-patterned spacebar is also a winner, it must be said - and if you don't like it, there's a blank replacement in the box.

Inside, HyperX's compact candidate utilises the brand's own Red linear switches, which we found to provide a soft and speedy typing experience, as well as a set of snappy switches that should be ideal for gaming, even if the board's layout may take some getting used to. They're some of the better Cherry MX clones out there that I've used personally, and are sure to be as responsive as you need them to be for a day's work and play.

For software fans who want even more of an ability to configure their keyboard, the Alloy Origins 60 comes with the brand's own Ingenuity software which provides the means to not only fiddle with the bright lighting, but also program macros and rebind keys until your heart's content.

The Alloy Origins 60 is an especially easy keyboard to like and recommend, with a snappy typing experience, oodles of class when it comes to looks, and one of the sturdiest frames on such a small keyboard - at this £69.99 price point, it's an absolute steal.