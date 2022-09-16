Grab yourself the official Sony Pulse 3D PS5 headset at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Sony's official Pulse 3D headset that launched alongside the PS5 remains one of the best official PS5 headsets out there, and today it's hit a historic low price at Amazon: just £69.99, around 20 percent off its usual price.

The audio on offer here is well-balanced and warm, with good clarity and imaging, although the main draw of the Pulse 3D actually lies within the name of the product - the powers of its 3D Audio. This is something introduced with the PS5 as a form of spatial audio to offer a more immersive and realistic sound. This is available on a wide range of DF-recommended PS5 headsets, but you can tell that the feature was designed with this headset in mind.

The mic here is also pretty clear with optional sidetone monitoring so you can hear yourself talk, ensuring that you don't get louder and louder over time without realising it. Sony claims the Pulse 3D will last for around 12 hours on a single charge, which seems to hold up - this should give you a couple of days' worth of marathon gaming sessions before it'll need to be charged back up again via USB-C, depending on how long you're playing for per day, of course. The Pulse 3D is also a great-looking headset, with a sleek white frame, black earcups and blue indicator lights that mimic the style of the console itself.

As well as the PS5, the Pulse 3D Wireless also works well on PS4 and PC, and can even be used on Xbox consoles via its 3.5mm cable. You do lose out on the ability to change between the EQ presets or adjust the graphical EQ, but this isn't a big deal as the default sound signature doesn't need urgent adjustment.

It may not offer an insane set of features compared to other more premium headsets, but the Pulse 3D is great first headset for the PS5 that lets you experience some innovative audio features while fitting the look of the console perfectly. £69.99 is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon UK before for this model, so if you've got a PS5 this is well worth picking up.