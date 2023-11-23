Deliver Us Mars is this week's Epic Games Store freebie

As families come together to gorge on turkey/give thanks for Doctor Who being 60, what better way to mark the occasion than with a bit of a (spacey) freebie from the Epic Games Store, specifically in the form of Deliver Us Mars?

Deliver Us Mars, if you're unfamiliar, is this year's sequel to developer KeokeN Interactive's 2018 sci-fi puzzle-adventure Deliver Us the Moon. For this secound outing, players step into the massive space clogs of an astronaut, Kathy, as she travels to the red planet in search of her missing father and technology that might just help save Earth from ecological disaster.

What follows is a mix of first-person platforming and puzzle solving reminiscent of its predecessor, although it doesn't appear Deliver Us Mars enjoyed quite as positive a critical reception as the fist game. Still, free is free, so if some cerebral spacey excitement appeals, you'll want to be pointing yourself toward the Epic Games Store over the next seven days.

Deliver Us Mars launch trailer.

Deliver Us Mars is free to add to your Epic Games Store library until next Thursday, 30th November, at which point two new weekly freebies will take its place: Jitsu Squad, which describes itself as 4-player co-op tag team beat-em-up inspired by Marvel vs Capcom, and arena battler Mighty Fight Federation.

And if you weren't already aware, Epic is currently holding its own Black Friday Sale, which runs until Tuesday, 28th November. For the duration, you'll get 33% off purchases of $14.99 USD or more via Epic's latest coupon scheme, plus a 10% boost to Epic Rewards. And that's on top of your usual sale discounts, because Epic really, really wants you to use its store.