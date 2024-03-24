Darkly comic horror game, HappyFunland VR shows promise but it might not be worth the price of admission

Let's start this week's VR Corner on a positive note shall we? Whoever was behind the art and level design of HappyFunland VR absolutely smashed it out of the (theme)park! The detail to the world and its props is top notch, the environmental storytelling is excellent and it often had me laughing out loud and the character design is both imaginative and suitably creepy.

It's a real shame then that the fundamental VR mechanics that tie it all together, plus some really bizarre design choices, cheapen the entire experience altogether. Smooth locomotion but no smooth turn? Horribly garbled, aggravating narrator audio but no subtitles? Clumsy, non-immersive interations? These are just a few things from a long line of annoyances that rob HappyFunland VR of its fast-pass to a must-play VR title.

If you'd like to find out more and see me play through the first hour of the game, please do check out this week's episode of VR Corner (above). Just remember to keep your arms and legs inside the video at all times as I am not responsible for any injuries that may occur while you watch it.

HappyFunland VR is out now for PSVR 2 and PCVR via Steam.