Codemasters' EA Sports WRC gets November release date and first trailer

Coming to PS5, Series X/S, and PC.

A screenshot of EA Sports WRC showing a rally car on the road.
Image credit: EA
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

EA Sports WRC - the officially licensed, Codemasters-developed FIA World Rally Championship game - has been officially unveiled, bringing with it a first gameplay trailer and a release date of 3rd November on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

EA Sports WRC features 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations across asphalt, gravel, and snow, alongside 78 vehicles, licensed from the likes of Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai. There are 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles, plus 68 "iconic" rally cars covering 60 years of the sport - all making use of a "dynamic handling system" promising "the most realistic off-road experience to date".

Additionally, EA and Codemasters are touting EA Sports WRC's Builder featuring - enabling players to construct their own modern-era rally car by selecting from chassis, body shells, and mechanical parts, before diving into the interior, exterior, and livery editors - and there's cross-platform multiplayer support for up to 32 players.

EA Sports WRC official reveal trailer.

"EA Sports WRC is the purest form of motorsport where every stage is a fight against the clock, the terrain, and yourself," Codemasters senior creative director Ross Gowing said in a statement accompanying today's reveal. "This is the rally game we've always wanted to make, combining our studio's deep knowledge and expertise with the power of the official WRC license representing the pinnacle of rally motorsport."

EA Sports WRC's official launch on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC (via Steam, Epic, and the EA App) is set for 3rd November, but those that pre-preorder digitally will receive up to three days of early access, starting 31st October.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio.

Comments
