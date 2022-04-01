Inti Creates' Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 heading to Switch in July

Digital and physical editions incoming.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 April 2022

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 - the, would you believe it, third game in developer Inti Creates' acclaimed side-scrolling action-platforming series - will be heading to Switch on 28th July.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt, which launched to a solid reception on 3DS back in 2014, took its retro-infused cue from Capcom's beloved Mega Man series, with Inti Creates having previously worked on Mega Man Zero, ZX, 9, and 10 (Gunvolt was also executive produced by Mega Man's Keiji Inafune). A sequel arrived two years later, and both games can now be played on Switch via the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, if you're curious to learn more.

All of which brings us to Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 which, having initially been announced back in 2020, is now almost ready to for its Switch debut. The big change for this new outings is new playable character Kirin, bringing a new play-style as she battles foes using a combination of her speedy sword, throwable talismans, and Arc Chain ability, enabling her to close gaps instantly.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 - Gameplay Trailer/

Series protagonist Gunvolt does, of course, return too - enhancing his usual skill set with the likes of new Spark Dash and Lightning Assault moves - and the pair's abilities will be bolstered during the action-heavy single-player adventure by the series' virtual pop idol Lumen, as glimpsed in the official gameplay trailer above.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will be available on Switch's eShop for $29.99 USD from 28th July, and Inti Creates says a physical edition from Limited Run Games is in the works too.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

