Abandoned devs respond to cancellation rumours

What in the name of Kojima is going on?

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 1 April 2022

Following rumours that the PS5 exclusive Abandoned has been, well, abandoned, developer Blue Box Game Studio has released a statement addressing concerns.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter yesterday evening, reads:

"Recently we have been bombarded with requests and questions regarding the development status for Abandoned. In regard to the latest rumours regarding Abandoned being cancelled, our response to this is that these rumours are false.

"We are working on the reveal via the Realtime Experience app and online channels along with the Prologue of the game. These where initially planned for Q1 2022 but, unfortunately, we aren't ready yet as we underestimated our development roadmap.

"Therefore, we have delayed the reveal and the release for Abandoned: Prologue. We will release Abandoned: Prologue when its stable, good and ready.

"We are aware of your frustration, and we deeply, sincerely apologise for this. We will continue to work on the game, and we will notify you when we are ready."

Blue Box then went on to apologise again.

This message from the Abandoned development team follows reports Blue Box had deleted various tweets about the game, including ones pertaining to an upcoming demo.

In addition to this, a vocalist who spent 50-60 hours working on music for Abandoned has voiced their frustration with the developer, claiming they had received countless emails from Blue Box acknowledging and apologising for delays.

The musician went on to say: "It all started August 2021. [I] don't know how to get help."

Many are now, understandably, questioning the game's entire existence. Some fans have questioned whether this all some kind of very convoluted scam. I guess, time will tell... eventually.

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

