Abandoned devs respond to cancellation rumours

Following rumours that the PS5 exclusive Abandoned has been, well, abandoned, developer Blue Box Game Studio has released a statement addressing concerns.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter yesterday evening, reads:

"Recently we have been bombarded with requests and questions regarding the development status for Abandoned. In regard to the latest rumours regarding Abandoned being cancelled, our response to this is that these rumours are false.

"We are working on the reveal via the Realtime Experience app and online channels along with the Prologue of the game. These where initially planned for Q1 2022 but, unfortunately, we aren't ready yet as we underestimated our development roadmap.

"Therefore, we have delayed the reveal and the release for Abandoned: Prologue. We will release Abandoned: Prologue when its stable, good and ready.

"We are aware of your frustration, and we deeply, sincerely apologise for this. We will continue to work on the game, and we will notify you when we are ready."

Blue Box then went on to apologise again.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

This message from the Abandoned development team follows reports Blue Box had deleted various tweets about the game, including ones pertaining to an upcoming demo.

previously tweeted a lie about the reason the trailer app was 6gb was because it actually contained way more footage but it just needed a small patch to fix a tech issue. After many months passed, all these tweets have been deleted. I don?t think that game ever existed. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 31, 2022

In addition to this, a vocalist who spent 50-60 hours working on music for Abandoned has voiced their frustration with the developer, claiming they had received countless emails from Blue Box acknowledging and apologising for delays.

The musician went on to say: "It all started August 2021. [I] don't know how to get help."

We worked like 50-60 hours on this song. They said: This song will be in the game - and maybe in a teaser.



Every 6-12 weeks I get an email with: Sorry for the huge delay etc. We will work with a one-time fee etc.



It all started august 2021. Don't know, how to get help. — I'M CHRIS (@F4ST3X) March 31, 2022

Many are now, understandably, questioning the game's entire existence. Some fans have questioned whether this all some kind of very convoluted scam. I guess, time will tell... eventually.