Ukraine developer Frogwares announces DLC for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Ukraine-based developer Frogwares has announced new DLC available now for its latest Sherlock Holmes games.

The studio has remained semi-functioning, despite the war in Ukraine, through external partners and a handful of remote-based staff.

In a statement, Frogwares CEO Wael Amr said: "Put simply, we need to keep the studio alive and functioning to the best of our abilities now more than ever.

"Nobody on the team is expected to work, only those who can and want to. Some on the team have become full-time volunteers in the humanitarian efforts around the country. Others have joined the defence forces. The rest are in various, safer locations abroad or around the country and have made themselves available to work remotely.

"And we continue to pay all of these people on the team. For those fighting or volunteering, each of their spots on the team will be waiting for them at the end of the war. But essentially it is through a collection of staff that either fled Ukraine to neighbouring EU countries and those who have relocated to safer areas who are keeping Frogwares going right now.

"We are an independent studio with no external financing, investors, or parent company keeping us afloat. So it's up to us alone and through the support of our players wanting to play our games that will keep this studio alive.

"And as this war drags out more and more, we and people all around Ukraine are seeing that even if they are not involved in the fighting directly, they need to somehow keep things moving forward. So that when this is all over and it's time to rebuild and restart, we are not starting from zero."

The DLC, titled M For Mystery, is available now on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles - it's free for owners of the deluxe edition or season pass, or can be purchased separately. The two-hour-plus mission sees Holmes face a shadowy figure known only as 'M'.

In addition, Frogwares will bring its 2016 game Sherlock Holmes: The Devils' Daughter to Nintendo Switch on 7th April, in partnership with Polish studio Mataboo.

It will be a digital only release priced £29.99, with a 10 percent discount available on pre-orders starting 24th March. Owners of Frogware's The Sinking City or Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments on Switch get an additional 10 percent off.

Many developers have donated money to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Most recently, Fortnite developer Epic raised $50m for Ukraine relief.

A Humble Bundle is also available, which has already raised over £3m.