PS5 game capture auto-upload now available in the UK

Sony has finally rolled out the ability to auto-upload screenshots and videos from the PlayStation 5 to the PlayStation mobile app for the rest of the world.

Eurogamer can confirm that the feature has been enabled for PS5 users in the UK who have updated to the latest system software released yesterday.

The feature was previously only available to PS5 users in the Americas.

Users will know when it's available to them when they receive the below prompt inside Media Gallery.

The update means screenshots and videos are automatically uploaded to the mobile app, once the feature is enabled. From there, they can be edited and shared.

It means users will no longer need to share media to socials to access on their phones.

The feature has been available on Xbox consoles for quite some time.

