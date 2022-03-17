Here's a new teaser for Dragon Age creator David Gaider's RPG musical Stray Gods
The game formerly known as Chorus.
If you haven't been keeping abreast of Dragon Age creator David Gaider's activities following his departure from BioWare, you might perhaps be surprised to learn he's been working on a roleplaying musical for the last few years, and now the project has just received its first teaser trailer - alongside a name change to Stray Gods.
Stray Gods is the work of Australian developer Summerfall Studios - where Gaider now serves as creative director, having co-founded the company in 2019 - and was previously known as Chorus: An Adventure Musical in its Kickstarter days. Described as "one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical", Stray Gods follows the story of Grace, a young woman whose life is upended after the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms.
"Grace soon finds herself thrust into a hidden world of gods and monsters who live secretly among mortals in a tangled web of loyalties and betrayals," explains publisher Humble Games. "Unravel the mystery of the Last Muse's death in this interactive roleplaying musical, where your choices in songs will dictate where the curtain falls."
Despite music playing a key role in the story, Summerfall is keen to stress Stray Gods' RPG core, promising familiar genre staples such as branching dialogue, meaningful choices, plus interactions and consequences that shape the story. Acclaimed composer Austin Wintory is handling the game's significant chunk of music, while Laura Bailey and Troy Baker will lend their voice acting talents to proceedings.
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is currently confirmed to be releasing on PC, and Summerfall says it'll have more to share on the project later this year.
