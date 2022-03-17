Here's a new teaser for Dragon Age creator David Gaider's RPG musical Stray Gods

The game formerly known as Chorus.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter

If you haven't been keeping abreast of Dragon Age creator David Gaider's activities following his departure from BioWare, you might perhaps be surprised to learn he's been working on a roleplaying musical for the last few years, and now the project has just received its first teaser trailer - alongside a name change to Stray Gods.

Stray Gods is the work of Australian developer Summerfall Studios - where Gaider now serves as creative director, having co-founded the company in 2019 - and was previously known as Chorus: An Adventure Musical in its Kickstarter days. Described as "one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical", Stray Gods follows the story of Grace, a young woman whose life is upended after the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms.

Stray Gods - Teaser Trailer.

"Grace soon finds herself thrust into a hidden world of gods and monsters who live secretly among mortals in a tangled web of loyalties and betrayals," explains publisher Humble Games. "Unravel the mystery of the Last Muse's death in this interactive roleplaying musical, where your choices in songs will dictate where the curtain falls."

stray_gods_athenas_office
Stray Gods promises the likes of branching dialogue and meaningful choices - plus a load of music, obviously.

Despite music playing a key role in the story, Summerfall is keen to stress Stray Gods' RPG core, promising familiar genre staples such as branching dialogue, meaningful choices, plus interactions and consequences that shape the story. Acclaimed composer Austin Wintory is handling the game's significant chunk of music, while Laura Bailey and Troy Baker will lend their voice acting talents to proceedings.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is currently confirmed to be releasing on PC, and Summerfall says it'll have more to share on the project later this year.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Elden Ring described as start of a "new franchise", following enormous 12m sales milestone

Win of winter.

110

Elden Ring's first major boss defeated by 70% of players

Margit felled.

81

Elden Ring patch adds NPC markers to map

Also balance changes, bug fixes, and speedrun item nerf.

67

Starfield designed "to allow every player to create their own story"

First companion revealed.

64

Hogwarts Legacy State of Play set for Thursday

Lumos gameplay.

38

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store