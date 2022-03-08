Star Trek: Resurgence shows off seven minutes of Spock-starring gameplay

Following Star Trek: Resurgence's official unveiling at The Game Awards in December, developer Dramatic Labs has debuted seven minutes of gameplay footage from its sci-fi narrative adventure, ahead of its release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

Dramatic Labs, if you're unfamiliar, was founded by controversial former Telltale Games boss Kevin Bruner (who was accused of "cultivating a culture of fear" while at the now-defunct studio in a Verge report dated 2018), and includes around 20 former Telltale employees.

And Telltale's DNA is immediately evident in the newly released seven minutes of Star Trek: Resurgence gameplay footage (as shared by IGN), which sees Spock briefing a crew as the threat of war looms between two neighbouring planets.

Star Trek: Resurgence - Spock's Briefing Gameplay.

In time-honoured Telltale fashion, the whole thing plays out as a lengthy cutscene interspersed with no less than six interactive moments where players can select from one of three dialogue choices to nudge the scene's progress forward.

The final game, which is set in 2380 and follows the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, will tell its story from the alternating perspectives of two different characters - First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz - with gameplay said to consist of playable cinematic sequences, as seen in the trailer, and moments where players gain direct control of Resurgence's two protagonists.

Star Trek: Resurgence will eschew the old episodic release format favoured by Telltale and will launch as one single, large story. It's due to arrive at some currently unannounced point later this year on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via the Epic Games Store.